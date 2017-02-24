Montana faces a shortage of volunteer emergency responders. But, officials said the state is taking several proactive steps to help meet the needs of rural communities.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services said several initiatives have been funded through grants from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust over recent years.

One project through the trust aims to help patients experiencing cardiac arrest. Along with training and educational resources, the ‘Cardiac Ready Communities’ initiative provides equipment to EMS crews and hospitals including an automatic compression device that eliminates human error by providing mechanized chest compressions.

The device, “Frees up a provider, an EMT having to do that or a nurse or others in the hospital having to do that,” said DPHHS Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Supervisor Jim DeTienne.

Another project, ‘American Heart Association- Mission Lifeline’, helped patients experiencing a heart attack get treatment faster while adding updated equipment to ambulances by providing 12-lead EKG transmission capabilities.

“In essence, allows for an earlier recognition of a STEMI heart attack and expedites those patients that are having heart attacks a lot; bypassing emergency rooms and going right into cath labs,” said DeTienne.

He says another challenge for rural departments is the amount of training and time to become a volunteer EMS worker. But, another Helmsley grant has made ‘Simulation in Motion Montana’ possible, a project which mobilizes training and education for rural areas and hospitals.

“We may have to travel 10, 15, 20 miles instead of having to travel hundreds of miles to go to training; and so that’s a big thing for us small groups,” said Judith Basin County EMS – Geyser Unit Training Coordinator Mary Hill.

The state purchased three mobile-sim trucks; each truck includes a simulated ambulance and emergency room along with high-definition mannequins.

“An adult, a child, a baby and an OB mannequin and when I saw high-definition, they literally can breathe and sweat and talk and respond to medications,” said DeTienne.

He said another solution to the volunteer shortage could depend on legislation. Lawmakers are working to expand the roles of EMT’s and paramedics in rural areas through Community Health Paramedicine.

Along with decreasing emergency room transports and increasing patient access to primary and preventative care, DeTienne says community paramedicine could also utilize older volunteers while providing some form of payment.

“Start getting at least some paid people in these even rural communities to supplement the workforce and not put such a great load on the volunteers.”

He said there are strategies to fund community paramedicine. In some states insurance companies, Medicaid and physicians and hospitals are starting to pay for the service.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust has launched cardiac care projects in six other states, including South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.

