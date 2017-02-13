The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee held its first hearing today on a bill to require many health care workers to get training to identify risk factors for suicide.

House Bill 71, sponsored by Republican Rep. Wendy McKamey of Great Falls, would require professionals like nurses, physician assistants and psychologists to get six hours of training for every five years they’re licensed.

McKamey pointed to statistics showing nearly half of people who attempt suicide had visited a medical provider less than a month earlier – and 20 percent had seen a provider less than a day earlier. She says as many people as possible in the health care system need to be able to recognize signs someone is suicidal.

“I would like to see a lot of training, a lot of eyes, a lot of ears,” said McKamey. “It’s going to take a lot of eyes and ears and hands and assessment in order to be able to understand whether or not a person is communicating that they are indeed contemplating ending their life.”

The bill originally required physicians to complete the training as well, but McKamey proposed a successful amendment that instead made it optional.

Dr. Michele McKinnie, a psychologist from Bozeman representing the Montana Psychological Association, testified against HB 71 because of that amendment. She called on committee members to return the bill to its original language.

“Without training in suicide assessment and management, your physician may not ask you directly about thoughts of suicide, particularly if you do not specifically state suicide as a concern,” said McKinnie.

But Greg Dorrington, speaking on behalf of the Montana Medical Association, said physicians already get substantial training in recognizing suicide risk, often at conferences.

McKamey said she proposed the amendment in recognition of that concern.

The committee took no immediate action on the bill.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that Montana has the third-highest suicide rate in the U.S. Last week, the group called on lawmakers to back HB 71 during its State Capitol Day in Helena.