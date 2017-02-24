(HELENA) The Montana Senate has endorsed a bill to let counties run the election to replace Rep. Ryan Zinke in Congress with mail ballots only.

Senate Bill 305 passed Friday on an initial 35-15 vote, with all Senate Democrats and more than half of Republicans in favor.

The bill would let counties decide whether to whether to have traditional polling places or only mail ballots for the upcoming special election.

Supporters said counties could save tens of thousands of dollars by sending out only mail ballots.

“This is something that your clerks and recorders are asking for, it’s something your county commissioners are asking for,” said Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, who sponsored SB 305. “It doesn’t matter if they’re Republican or Democrat. They know it makes a difference, it’s going to save a massive amount of money at a time when people don’t expect to have an election.”

Fitzpatrick also argued that the bill could increase voter turnout, in an election that will be held at an unusual time.

But opponents questioned whether an all-mail election would be as secure. They said everyone should still have the option to vote in person.

“We also have to consider that there are three or four people in our counties making the decision for the rest of us, for the ones who don’t want to vote by mail,” said Sen. Dee Brown, a Republican from Hungry Horse.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jeff Essmann of Billings, the chairman of the Montana Republican Party, urged lawmakers to oppose SB 305. He said in a statement that all-mail ballots would give Democrats an advantage in elections, because more “lower-propensity voters” would participate. He also pointed to concerns that outside groups could manipulate mail elections by going door to door collecting people’s ballots.

But Democratic Sen. Jon Sesso of Butte, the Senate minority leader, said the special election would be a unique opportunity to test whether all-mail elections are right for Montana.

“There’s nothing in this law that says permanent,” he said. “Let’s see how it works at the local level. Let’s try it, one time, as a body.”

The Senate did not approve an amendment to SB 305, proposed by Fitzpatrick. It aimed to address concerns from Native American advocates that mail-ballot elections would go against a court settlement requiring some counties to set up satellite voting offices on reservations. Fitzpatrick’s amendment would have required counties to follow any legal settlements regarding voting systems and given them the option to set up satellite offices based on geographical or demographic needs.

But Sen. Gordon Vance of Belgrade said it would be a mistake to put a reference to federal court decisions into state law.

Fitzpatrick said he believes counties involved in the satellite voting settlement will still be bound by it, despite the fact that the amendment was defeated.

The Senate is scheduled to take a final vote on SB 305 Friday afternoon. If the bill passes, it will go before the House.