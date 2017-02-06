The severe winter weather hitting northwest Montana has closed down part of a major road.

The Montana Department of Transportation reported that U.S. Highway 2 closed between Essex and East Glacier. MDT reported that severe conditions have contributed to heavy drifting which made the road impassable.

The highway was closed at midnight due to a drift at mile marker 180. At about 3 p.m. Monday, MDT reported that the highway is back open.

Officials have also declared a Level 4 avalanche warning for the area, meaning that avalanches are “very likely”.

The National Weather Service Office in Missoula reports the snowdrift is an estimated 10 feet deep and that 30″ to 40″ of snow have hit the area during the storm.

Severe driving conditions are also being reported in the Columbia Falls area while freezing rain and icy roads have caused several accidents in the Hot Springs area.

The weather has closed down public transportation in the Flathead. Eagle Transit buses will not be running Monday.

Roads aren’t the only thing affected by the severe weather.

On Monday the Blackfeet Tribe declared a State of Emergency due to the recent snow storm.

Amtrak trains were also halted Monday morning.