Happy Groundhog Day!

The groundhog saw its shadow, which means 6 more weeks of winter. HOWEVER, Token the Prognosticating Pooch is forecasting an early spring! Everyone knows groundhogs can’t forecast, anyway. For the near future, the weather looks very wintry through this weekend into early next week. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide for as much as 14″ by Saturday afternoon. The same storm that contributed to the snow a few days ago will send more snow into the state on Friday through the weekend, all the way into Wednesday of next week. Complicating the forecast is an arctic boundary that will waver back and forth through the state. Temperatures in some towns will really fluctuate between very cold and seasonably mild several times through the weekend. This boundary will allow temperatures to climb above freezing, but then drop rapidly below freezing. Melting and re-freezing will be an issue along this front through the weekend. Snow will be light east of the Divide on Friday, and highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Saturday, warmer air will push up through southern Montana. Widespread light snow is likely east of the Continental Divide, but heavy snow will fall along the Rocky Mountain Front, along the Continental Divide, and over the western Mountains. Highs will top out in the 20s and 30s south of the boundary, but hold in the 10s up along the Hi-Line. Super Bowl Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild for most of the state, but the boundary will move south late in the day. Snow will be moderate to heavy on the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, but only in the 10s and 20s up along the Hi-Line. Monday, low pressure and a strong cold front will move through the state with widespread moderate to heavy snow. Travel will be difficult, and temperatures will fall into the 10s and 20s late in the day. More snow is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. By then, some of the mountains along the Divide will see up to 40″ of snow! The lower elevations will see several inches of snow throughout the next week. By the end of next week, warmer air will move in with temperatures topping out in the 40s and 50s! So springlike weather is just around the corner. See…the dog was right.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist