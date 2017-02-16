MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has died after falling about 1,400 feet while skiing in Grand Teton National Park.

The National Park Service says John “Jack” Fields Jr. of Jackson fell Wednesday morning down a narrow, steep gully on the South Teton Mountain.

Rangers recovered the body about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Park Service says Fields was skiing with three others down the mountain they had summited earlier in the day.

On the way down, the other skiers saw Fields fall and slide out of sight.

The other skiers eventually made it down the mountain via a different route.