(RIMINI) There was no mistaking the sound ringing through the forest north of Rimini Friday evening – barks and howls from dozens of trained sled dogs.

Six teams, their drivers, volunteers and spectators gathered for the ceremonial start of the annual Race to the Sky.

Ken “Rosy” Rosenbaum served as the master of ceremonies, introducing each driver and their dogs as they prepared to hit the trail. He’s in his 24th year volunteering at the race.

“When you see 12 dogs all hitched to a sled, and they’re chomping at the bit, jumping in the harnesses, they’re excited to go, you hear them barking and, quite frankly, you can smell them coming,” he said.

The race, first run in 1986, includes mushers from all over the West, and as far away as Wasilla, Alaska. Over the course of several days, some teams will travel 100 miles, from Lincoln past Ovando to Seeley Lake. A few will keep going, then turn around and return to Lincoln for a full 300-mile journey.

This was the first time in several years the race has come to Rimini, and it was a return to the event’s historical roots. The Race to the Sky is held to commemorate a yearlong military operation during World War II: Hundreds of sled dogs and soldiers trained at Camp Rimini to prepare for a planned invasion of Norway. When the invasion was canceled, the sled teams were instead used to recover equipment from downed airplanes.

In honor of this heritage, the race traditionally starts with a short exhibition run near the site of Camp Rimini. But in recent winters, there hasn’t been enough snow to make it possible.

This year’s snowier winter allowed the ceremonial start to go forward, despite several mild days that left the trails slushy.

“The colder it is, the better the races are,” said Rosenbaum. “The dogs like to be around zero degrees.”

Rosenbaum said warmer weather is harder on the dogs’ health. They can suffer from dehydration and a buildup of ice particles between their toes. Veterinarians examine all the animals at regular mandatory checkpoints.

On Friday, the six teams competing in the 300-mile race traveled about 20 miles. The run isn’t officially timed, and doesn’t affect the standings.

The real racing begins Saturday in Lincoln.

“It is exciting to see them lined up and ready to go,” Rosenbaum said. “When they say ‘mush,’ we’ll do the countdown, and the crowd, all the kids and adults, can join in: ten, nine, eight, seven, six, and off we go. It’s exciting.”

All the mushers will start from Hi-Country Snack Foods at 2 p.m. They’re expected to begin arriving at the Seeley Lake Community Center Sunday morning. The 300-mile racers should be back to Lincoln on Monday or Tuesday.

You can find more information on the Race to the Sky by visiting their website.