ESSEX- A section of U.S. Highway 2 remains closed in northwest Montana as crews work on a snow slide.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that the road is still closed at mile marker 180 near Essex with only local traffic being allowed through the area.

Crews continue clearing snow from the highway after another slide Monday night. The road remains closed between Essex and East Glacier.

There’s no estimate on when the road will be reopened.

Road closures are not the only thing affected by the major snowfall.

Avalanche warnings throughout the Northwest have led to more precautions in that area of the state.

On Monday the Blackfeet Tribe declared a State of Emergency due to the storm that shut down a large portion of Western Montana.

Amtrak trains were also halted Monday morning.

On the bright side skiers across the state show enthusiasm for the condition of the slopes.