TETON PASS RESORT – A tremendous snowstorm continues to hit big sky country, and some snow reports show totals over five and a half feet deep.

In this week’s Weather-Wise, Storm Hunter and Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz tracked down the deepest snow in the state.

When it comes to skiing and snowboarding, the term ‘epic’ is used way too loosely. But this storm at Teton Pass Resort is truly epic. Snow as of Monday evening was 60 inches deep and still continues to fall.

All the ingredients came together for the snow to

be the heaviest along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A ton of moisture from the Pacific ran right along a stalled out front, resulting in days of heavy snow right over Northwest Montana. While the storm buried towns and made travel treacherous, skiers and riders have come from all over the state to ski Montana’s biggest storm in years.

Chuck Hlavac of Teton Pass Resort said, “People are coming from all over the state today, people from Whitefish, Anaconda, Livingston. We had six cars pull up at 2 a.m. and they slept in their car just to experience this.”

Since Friday, storm totals have been extreme and reports suggest there could be another foot before the storm passes.

This storm is skiing nirvana for those that braved the elements to get there. However, for the resort, there’s an immense amount of work to keep the mountain open, safe and fun.

Snow cats work hard to groom the hills. In Helena, the local ski hill, Great Divide takes over 15 hours to prep for skiers.