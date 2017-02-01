HELENA – On Wednesday, Forward Montana, Montana Human Rights Network and other advocates from the LGBTQ and women’s health community came together to launch a campaign opposing President Trump’s recent pick for the United States Supreme Court.

Scott Simpson director of media and campaigns at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights lead the discussion saying, “With less than two weeks in office, the Trump Administration has attempted the greatest unraveling of our civil rights laws in generations”

Highlighting the recent protests and marches that occurred all over the world he added, “Our first line of defense is the slew of people from every walk of life who have come together in communities nationwide and online to tell the president that his overreaching, his bigotry and his narrow view of what it means to be an American will not be tolerated.”

“He can’t stop the people who will continue to speak out,” he added, setting the tone for the rest of the discussion.

Co-Director for the Montana Human Rights Network Rachel Carroll Rivas shared how hard the organization has fought for equal rights in Montana, “we need a court that will protect those rights not undercut them.” People, “are woke up to the danger of those in power and privilege.” She continued, “These voices are demanding justice” that includes a court system that will uphold their rights without fear or favor”

Rachel Huff-Doria executive director for Forward Montana stressed the importance of standing up for minorities including those from LGBTQ and immigrant communities and communities of color. “We cannot and will not accept a nominee who does not believe that the Supreme Court is there to protect and serve all of us. “

“If you oppose Roe VS. Wade and women’s access to basic healthcare, you are not qualified to sit on the Supreme Court of the United States, ” said the vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana Pack emphasizing that this Supreme Court nomination has never been more important.

MSU Student Sonja Benton expressed concern for fellow students, “MSU students including myself really just quite simply no longer feel safe.”

The group asked Montanas to reach out to elected officials to voice their opinions.

“These voices really deserve to be heard by our Montana elected officials who are going to be charged with the confirmation,” Rivas added.

Montana officials expressed differing opinions on the nominee.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines showed his support Tuesday night for Trump’s nominee saying, “Neil Gorsuch has an established record as a mainstream judge who upholds the rule of law and doesn’t legislate from the bench. I know that Judge Gorsuch will interpret the rule of law in accordance to the original intent of our founding document, the Constitution. Judge Gorsuch is seeking confirmation to the highest court in our country and I look forward to speaking with him to hear how he will faithfully defend our Constitution.”

U.S. Senator Jon Tester said “In the coming weeks, I will be thoroughly reviewing the qualifications of President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Gorsuch. It’s critically important that he has an understanding of the Constitution and is willing to defend it. I look forward to sitting down with Judge Gorsuch, looking him in the eye, asking him tough questions, and finding out if he shares our Montana values.”

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox also weighed in adding, “Diverse regional perspective can be a valuable characteristic in all branches of government, and President Trump’s decision to nominate a judge from the rocky mountain region to serve on the Supreme Court is great news for the state of Montana. Judge Gorsuch has a proven record as a fair, impartial and intelligent jurist who respects the constitutional principles that our nation was built on. I am confident that, after a thorough vetting process, Senator Daines and Senator Tester will agree Judge Gorsuch is good for the state of Montana and good for our country.”

The special interest groups did not agree, “We’re calling on Senator Daines and Senator Tester to vote no on Neil Gorsuch’s nomination and we’re encouraging fellow Montanans to contact their offices to share their concerns,” Huff-Doria said.