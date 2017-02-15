HELENA (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has allowed a legislative spending bill to become law after the state House and Senate rejected his recommended cuts.

The so-called “feed bill” appropriates $11.5 million to pay for the operations of the 90-day legislative session.

It was the first bill the Legislature passed this year. The Democratic governor sent it back to lawmakers with an amendatory veto recommending they cut $1.3 million.

The governor said at the time that the Legislature should reduce their own spending as they consider cutting the budgets of agencies across state government.

The Legislature sent the measure back to Bullock unchanged. Republican leaders say the Legislature is doing its part to save money in a tight budget year and the amendatory veto was a political stunt.

The bill became law Tuesday without Bullock’s signature.