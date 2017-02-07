HELENA – St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena has put restrictions on their visitors after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has characterized the highly contagious flu virus as “widespread” in Montana.

The term refers to the highest level of flu activity. Helena has experienced an influenza outbreak and Lewis and Clark County is one of the hardest hit in the state.

“We want our patients to get well quickly and exposure to influenza and other communicable diseases could delay their recovery,” stated Dr. Donald Skillman, St. Peter’s Infectious Disease Physician.

A release Tuesday requests that infants, children and people with colds or flu-like illnesses not visit at this time. The hospital has issued the precaution for the protection of their patients and staff.

Do not visit the hospital if you are experiencing the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

Nasal Congestion

Diarrhea

The Hospital asks that Visitors use protective equipment as instructed by doctors and nurses. If you must visit, those with symptoms must wear a mask for the duration of their visit.

Other safety tips besides avoiding the hospital include washing or sanitizing your hands frequently. Not only does this help prevent the spread of sickness, but helps people from getting sick themselves.

According to hospital official, it’s easy for visitors to not realize they have the flu. They may not be showing flu symptoms and can easily pass the flu on to others. Even if symptoms are mild, visitors risk infecting patients who are trying to get well.

Additional restrictions set by St. Pete’s including limited visitation to just immediate family and clergy only one or two visitors are allowed inside a patient’s room.

Siblings who do not have cold or flu symptoms may visit a new baby in the Women and Children’s Unit. Children 12 and under must be supervised by an adult at all times in public waiting areas and cafeterias.

The hospital encourages visitors in lieu of visiting to utilize their only messaging system to reach patients and express their well wishes. Visit that site here.