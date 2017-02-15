The Montana Senate has unanimously endorsed a bill that would let three elementary school districts, including East Helena, build their own high schools.

Senate Bill 139, sponsored by Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip, passed second reading 49-0 on Wednesday. The bill would let elementary districts with more than 1,000 students expand into K-12 districts, if voters approve a bond for a high school.

Currently, only the East Helena, Lockwood and Hellgate districts meet the requirements. Students there attend high schools in Helena, Billings and Missoula, respectively.

Supporters say SB 139 gives communities the power to take more local control over education.

The bill is scheduled for a final vote in the Senate on Thursday. It will then go to the House, where a similar bill failed by three votes in 2015.

Ankney say changes made this year make the proposal fairer for the large districts students would be leaving.

“It took a lot of collaboration,” he said.

SB 139 removed a provision that would have divided the larger district’s assets with the new high school district. It also calls on students to transition to the new high school over several years, one grade level at a time.