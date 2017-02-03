(HELENA) Montana’s top school official laid out her agenda before state lawmakers Friday afternoon.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen delivered her first State of Education address, just over a month after taking office.

Arntzen asked legislators not to cut state funding for public schools. She said money from the state general fund covers nearly two-thirds of most school districts’ budgets, and covering a shortfall could require a larger burden on local property taxpayers.

On other education-related bills, Arntzen said her office will often defer to the decisions made by the legislature. She called it part of a commitment to “depoliticize” the Office of Public Instruction.

Arntzen told lawmakers she was elected to protect Montana schools from federal overreach. She pledged that she would advocate for greater local control.

“Flexibility for parents, teachers, and local public schools creates the environment of opportunity that each unique Montana student needs to succeed and be proud of,” said Arntzen.

She also outlined other priorities, including retaining teachers, improving college and career readiness, and dealing with mental health issues.