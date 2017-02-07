Amtrak passengers stranded along the Hi-Line near Shelby are finally heading west on Tuesday afternoon, this time by bus.

The westbound Empire Builder passenger train was stopped in East Glacier and sent back to Shelby on Monday after avalanches closed down the tracks over Marias Pass.

Passengers spent the night on the train and in hotels.

Most were loaded onto buses on Tuesday afternoon bound for Whitefish.

While some passengers and families were a bit upset by the delay, most took it in stride.

Vic Calori, traveling from Wisconsin, said, “When we hit East Glacier that night and hit the avalanche, it was beyond Amtrak’s control, and the personnel on the train couldn’t have been nicer, feeding us and making sure we were comfortable. So, some people look at it as a real negative, and it wasn’t a fun experience, but again it wasn’t anybody’s fault.”

The avalanche near Marias Pass shut down all rail traffic for Amtrak and BNSF between Shelby and Whitefish.

That prompted the National Park Service to issue a permit to BNSF to take avalanche mitigation procedures.

The rail company will detonate explosives in areas along Highway 2 where avalanche danger remains high.

Avalanche mitigation activities were conducted in the John F. Stevens Canyon area along the US Highway 2 corridor.

The avalanche was triggered by heavy snow accumulation over the last several days.

Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said, “We have received a significant storm through the region over the weekend, which has resulted in several avalanches. We are working with BNSF Railway to create safe conditions for their employees and passengers along the southern boundary of the park, and will continue to work with them to find long-term solutions.”

The permit allows the use of hand charges and an avalauncher or other charges delivered by a helicopter during daylight hours.