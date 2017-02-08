Jory Russell Strizich, one of two suspects allegedly involved in a burglary and shooting near Wolf Creek, is scheduled for trial in May.

Strizich was arraigned on Wednesday morning in District Court in Helena.

Strizich is accused of felony burglary for breaking into a cabin on Dec. 28.

Court documents state that a man arrived at his cabin northwest of Wolf Creek at about 2 p.m. and found two men inside going through his belongings.

When confronted, the man told deputies that one of them – later identified as Kaleb Daniels – pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot, but the gun didn’t fire.

The homeowner took cover, and then Strizich reportedly advanced toward him. The man fired two shots in self-defense, according to court documents.

Daniels then reportedly fired his gun, and the two suspects then ran away, triggering a brief search and roadblock.

His trial has been set for May 1st before Judge Mike McMahon.

Strizich remains in custody with a $50,000 bond.

Kaleb Daniels, the co-defendant in the case, has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide.