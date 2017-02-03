HELENA – It destroys Montana families, clogs up the courts and overcrowds the jails, and now the state legislature wants to do something about the meth problem. Two state lawmakers are calling for a special summit to address the issue of meth statewide.

Democrat Senator Diane Sands and Republican Senator Eric Moore are planning a “summit” at the Capitol in two weeks to take an intimate look into how meth has infiltrated communities.

The summit will be held on Feb. 18 at the Capitol where lawmakers will hear from prison, court, health, tribal and local officials about the extent of the problem and figure out how to solve it.

“We have two goals holding this forum, and they’re very straightforward: One is to call public attention to this problem. The other is to seek collaboration, cooperation and, prioritization within state, local and federal agencies toward ridding Montana of this poison,” Moore said.

“It’s like an octopus with tentacles into every aspect of life in Montana. We’re viewing this as a chance to discuss the breadth of it and let the public know we are well aware of it. There is no simple solution to this,” sands stated.

Moore says lawmakers hope to consider short-term, and long-range solutions.