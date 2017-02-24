Welcome to the last weekend of February!

Colder than normal temperatures, a pretty good breeze at times, and snow are all in the weekend forecast. Saturday, just like Friday, will have a little sun here and there, with snow showers scattered across the state. The mountains could pick up 1-2″ through Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s, but 10s up in the mountains. Wind chills will be in the 0s and 10s. Sunday – Funday… will have widespread light snow for central and western Montana. Snow will accumulate generally 1-3″, but the mountains along the Divide could see as much as 6″. Highs will be colder in the 20s, which is about 15 degrees below average. Monday, most of the snow will sink to the south, but a few snow showers will linger. It will be breezy with highs again staying in the 20s to around 30. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers, however not much accumulation. Wednesday is the first of March, and the month will come in like a LION. A strong storm will produce powerful winds and periods of snow, which could really reduce visibility. Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s, but will be hard to enjoy with the gusty winds up to 50mph+. Thursday will be windy as well, with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. More wind is likely on Friday with a warmup, but a cold front with snow will likely hit on the first weekend of March.

Enjoy the weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist