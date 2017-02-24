HELENA – Support for the affordable care act is at an all-time high, according to two surveys released this week.

The latest health tracking poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 48 percent of Americans view the law favorably and 42 percent have an unfavorable view.

A survey from the Pew Research Center found 54 percent of Americans approve of Obamacare and 43 percent disapprove.

The boost comes mostly from independents.

The new polls come as Republican leaders continue to press the case to repeal and replace the 2010 law.

