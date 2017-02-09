Lisa Marie Skunkcap is facing several charges after crashing a car into a Great Falls business on Wednesday evening.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. when the car Skunkcap was driving crashed into the Aaron’s rental store on Smelter Avenue NE.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, the car was heading northeast around a curve when it went over the median and slammed into the south side of the building. No one inside the building was injured.

Skunkcap’s 7-month-old child was in the car at the time, but was not injured. A witness told MTN News that the infant was properly restrained in a car-seat, and nobody involved in the crash sustained serious injuries.

Court documents state that other drivers reported that the car was driving too fast for road conditions and swerving “all over” the road before the crash.

After the crash, according to court documents, Skunkcap, “stumbled around at the scene and told officers she was drunk.” Officers noted that she smelled of alcohol and she showed “significant impairment” during a field sobriety test. Skunkcap refused to provide a breath sample, but later consented to a blood draw.

Skunkcap is charged with felony criminal child endangerment, and the following misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; driving without a valid license; improper turn at intersection; reckless driving; speeding; and failure to carry proof of liability insurance.

Court documents state that Skunkcap has no criminal record.

Prosecutors requested that bond for Skunkcap be set at $5,000, but requested that if she is bailed out, she be required to undergo alcohol monitoring either via a SCRAM bracelet, a remote alcohol testing device and/or participation in the 24-7 Sobriety program.

The building sustained some damage, and the car went several feet into the building, but there does not appear to be serious damage to the structure.

Initial reports on Wednesday indicated that there was a second adult in the car at the time of the crash; court documents do not identify that person.