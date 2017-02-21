The suspects arrested Monday in Big Timber after allegedly assaulting an officer while trafficking drugs on Interstate 90 were identified Tuesday.

Ronald Andrew Smith, 36, and Jairo Sebastian Veladiaz, 32, are being held at the Sweet Grass County jail.

The men were arrested Monday following a day-long manhunt in the Main Boulder area near Big Timber.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Suburban on I-90 near Livingston on Sunday night on suspicion of drugs, according to Sweet Grass County Sheriff Dan Tronrud.

At the time of the stop, Smith and Veladiaz allegedly assaulted the trooper and drove off.

Sweet Grass county deputies, along with troopers, began pursuing the vehicle.

The men ditched the Suburban near the DeHart exit and fled on foot.

Authorities utilized a helicopter, search dogs and ATVs to find the suspects in the hills.

Smith and Veladiaz were apprehended around 4 p.m. on Monday and taken to the hospital for an exam before they were booked at the jail.

According to Tronrud, Veladiaz is in the U.S. illegally and has been deported once before.

Both men have lengthy criminal histories in California.

It’s unclear what charges the men face and whether the charges will be filed in federal or state district court.

