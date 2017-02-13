HELENA – At Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Saturday, 200 people showed up for Helena’s Annual Sweetheart Passion Plunge.

With some wearing no shoes on the snowy ground, 14 teams braved the icy sub-zero water to help benefit the Special Olympics for Montana.

Over $24,000 was raised on Saturday. Over $360,000 has been raised by the event since 2000. There was a costume contest and also a kiddie plunge.

Two young men in the law enforcement academy took the plunge and said they definitely will do it again next year.

“Oh yeah I will be definitely doing this again, great atmosphere. I just encourage anybody to get out here and do it, it’s just for a good cause, only 10 seconds of pain,” said Taylor Rockafellow, participator in Passion Plunge.

The Plunge had more than 500 donations and over 90 participants.

