HELENA – Democratic Senator Jon Tester met with President Donald Trump at the White House as part of a bipartisan conversation along with nine other senators.

President Trump called the meeting to discuss the upcoming vote to confirm his pick for U.S. Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch.

Tester met with Gorsuch on Monday and said he plans to give him, “A fair shake, but I won’t support or oppose him until I review his qualifications and get feedback from Montanans.” “He must understand the challenges facing rural communities,” Tester added.

But many other topics were discussed, from a five year lobbying ban and public lands to federal communication bans and hiring freezes.

Tester asked President Trump to help him pass legislation ‘to clean up Washington.’ The legislation would ban all members of Congress and certain executive branch officials from lobbying for five years.

“This ban will help rid our nation’s Capital of undo special interest,” Tester said.

The discussion with President Trump also touched on the communication ban that has led the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to ignore inquiries from congressional office. Tester said he has had issues with CMS not giving him information necessary to help Montanans navigate the process.

“The President’s communication ban is very troubling and having a negative impact on Montanans,” explained Tester, who mentioned Trump seemed surprised at the issue.

Tester then said with 450,000 veterans nationwide awaiting resolution to their appeals, he told Trump to exempt all Veterans Benefits Administration and Board of Veterans Appeals employees to reduce the backlog of patients.

“He did not seem opposed to that. I explained to him that the backlog was a big issue that we’ve had some successes and reducing, but it was going to require some additional man power to do that and he did not push back on that at all,” explained Tester.

Trump previously exempted many front-line medical personnel from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from his hiring freeze, effective on January 27, 2017.

Tester says the meeting was non-confrontational and there was a healthy, open dialogue between everyone.

“I will work with him when I can, but I will also hold Trump accountable,” said Tester.