BILLINGS – Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Tester was the first target of new ads by the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative political campaign organization.

The ads claim the senator contributed to gridlock in Washington, delaying the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Senator Tester has said he has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will support the nomination. On Monday, Tester said he still has some research to do before he does.

“I think that there ought to be transparency to the people funding these ads for no other reason than just allow us to know who’s putting the money in and what their agenda is,” Tester said. “I was elected by the people of the state of Montana, that’s who I’m responsible to, not some group running ads on TV.”

The Judicial Crisis Network said they will spend $10 million running similar ads against democratic senators who were elected in red states and are up for re-election in 2018.

