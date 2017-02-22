OVANDO – Efforts to protect 79,000 acres of forest land in the Upper Blackfoot Valley have hit roadblocks over the years but now U.S. Senator Jon Tester has launched a new effort to win Congressional approval for the set aside.

A coalition of user groups have tried for more than a decade to push through a bold plan to add wilderness adjacent to the Bob Marshall, while still accommodating recreational and forestry uses.

Senator Tester tried to get the plan endorsed as part of his Forest Jobs Proposal. But with the set aside not getting any traction, Tester announced Wednesday morning he’ll introduce separate legislation for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act next week.

“It’s going to create jobs. It will strengthen this local economy locally,” Tester said. “It will strengthen the economy of the state, generally and it will preserve our outdoor way of life for the next generation.”

The news was met with enthusiasm during an announcement at the legendary Rich’s Montana Guest Ranch north of Ovando, with user groups saying the Act represents a perfect balance of protection and job creation that will appeal to Montana’s growing tourist trade.

“They didn’t come to see our Wal-Mart’s! They came to see our prairies, our mountains, our streams and our lakes,” said Lee Bowman of the Montana Wilderness Association. Our twelve-million guests came to Montana because they wanted to experience the magic of Montana. Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project helps ensure the magic of Montana will remain strong forever.”

“It’s a rejuvenating place, and it’s actually what I like to call a spa for the mind,” said Connie Long with Bob Marshall Wilderness Outfitters.

The Stewardship Act could take a lot of effort to get through Congress, but supporters believe an ‘on-the-ground’ collaboration method could be the convincing factor.

“Montana is now in a place to show the rest of the country that there’s a better way,” said Pyramid Lumber COO Loren Rose.

“This Blackfoot Clearwater Valley surrounding us has become a global role model of how successful collaboration works,” said Rich’s Montana Guest Ranch Owner Jack Rich.

“Senator, we appreciate your never give up attitude. That is so Montana, “added Missoula Co. commissioner Jean Curtiss. “This legislation is key to fulfilling the goals of this project, that’s a made in Montana project, achieving that balanced approach.”

Tester said he’ll introduce the bill for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Monday.

