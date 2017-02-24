GREAT FALLS – Montana ExpoPark announced on Friday several of the entertainers that will perform this year at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls.

The Montana State Fair will run from July 28 through Aug. 5.

On Sunday, July 30, Country Music Singer Brett Eldredge will perform. Eldredge was the 2014 CMA New Artist of the Year. He has scored several hits, including “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music,” “Drunk On Your Love”, and “Lose My Mind.”

On Monday, July 31, Gabriel Iglesias – better known as “Fluffy” – will perform. His stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life.

Last year, Fluffy broke the attendance mark at the MontanaFair in Billings. Iglesias drew 8,123 people to his performance.

On Tuesday, August 1, the band Old Dominion will perform. A press release from Montana ExpoPark says that “Old Dominion lends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly hook-heavy pop nuggets.”

There is no word yet on when tickets will go on sale, or what other performers will be scheduled for the fair.

We will update you when we get more information.