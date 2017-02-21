Wild weather occurred across Big Sky Country today, ranging from thunderstorms to flooding to rain to strong wind and now snow. A FLOOD WARNING for Frenchman Creek north of Glasgow continues this evening. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” if you are driving and encounter water over a roadway. A FLOOD WATCH continues for northeast Montana into Wednesday. Colder air moving into the state will slow the snow melt, and rivers and creeks should begin to recede. That colder air will turn rain into snow, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northern Montana through tonight and Wednesday. Widespread light to moderate snow, combined with wind, will accumulate several inches. The wind will blow the snow around and reduce visibility. A HIGH WIND WARNING for central and southwest Montana will expire this evening, but not before gusts could still top 50mph. Low pressure and a cold front will push across the state tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 20s to around freezing, making for slick conditions. Wednesday will be blustery with widespread light snow. Temperatures won’t be too cold, topping out in the 30s to near 40. The mountains will be in the 20s. Snow will accumulate a coating up to another couple of inches. Thursday, more snow but colder temperatures will allow that snow to stick on the roads. Highs will only be in the 20s, with 10s in the mountains. Friday, snow showers will move across the state with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the 20s, while the mountains stay in the 10s. By Friday afternoon, snow accumulations will range from a coating up to 5″ in the lower elevations. The mountains of central Montana and along the Continental Divide will likely end up with between 6″-18″. Snow shower activity will diminish come over the weekend, and temperatures will remain cold both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30, but 10s in the mountains. Lows will dip into the 0s, and some of the normally colder spots may dip below 0. Monday, another large storm system with widespread snow is possible. Winter is back!

Please be careful out there!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist