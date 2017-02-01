HELENA -Top Montana Republicans are praising President Donald Trump’s nominee of Neil Gorsuch to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court – and pointedly saying they hope Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester will support Gorsuch.

“I hope that Sen. Tester will respect the will of the American people and treat Judge Gorsuch with the same respect the Senate has shown nominees of other newly elected presidents,” said state Rep. Jeff Essmann of Billings, who chairs the state Republican Party.

Gorsuch is a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. Trump announced his nomination Tuesday evening, to fill the vacancy created last February with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate, refused to hold a hearing on any nominee from then-President Barack Obama, leaving the court with only eight members for most of 2016.

Gorsuch, or any nominee to sit on the Supreme Court, must be confirmed by the Senate.

Senate Democratic leaders already are saying they have “serious doubts” about Gorsuch, but haven’t said whether they plan to plan to filibuster the nomination, which would require Gorsuch to have the support of at least 60 senators. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Tester said he’ll meet with Gorsuch and “thoroughly review” his qualifications.

“It’s critically important that he has an understanding of the Constitution and is willing to defend it,” Tester said.

Montana’s other U.S. senator, Republican Steve Daines, called Gorsuch a “mainstream judge who upholds the rule of law and doesn’t legislate from the bench.”

“I know that Judge Gorsuch will interpret the rule of law in accordance to the original intent of our founding document, the Constitution,” he added.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, a Republican, said the nomination of a judge from the Rocky Mountain region is “great news for the state of Montana.”

“Diverse regional perspective can be a valuable characteristic in all branches of government,” Fox said in a statement. “Judge Gorsuch as a proven record as a fair, impartial and intelligent jurist who respects the constitutional principles that our nation was built on.”

Essmann also praised Gorsuch as a “constructionist” judge, meaning he interprets the Constitution and law strictly as it is written.

The announcement was live-streamed on the official Facebook page of President Trump.