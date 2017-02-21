NEW YORK – A group of children fell through the ice on a Central Park pond Monday while they were standing on the ice talking.

Tourists from Paraguay were taking selfies in the park, when they noticed seven children venture onto the ice, ranging in age from about 10 to the teens.

Within minutes, the ice cracked and all seven were in the water.

One of the tourists grabbed a ladder, while two good samaritans sprang into action.

One dove into the water and rescued the children, handing them to his friend.

By the time firefighters arrived, all of the children were out of the water.

Maia Ramirez, a witness, said, “They all went together but the moment they all stepped on one, on one same spot the ice started breaking down and they all fell on the water.”

Lourdes Cuevas, another witness, said, “He, he jumped right in the water and he started to pick them, all of them out.”

Cuevas added she was, “Terrified. I mean the, the, the first one to actually scream and say something I think was the youngest, the smallest one. And he was like terrified. I think when he saw his friends in the state they were he was like really, really afraid some of them have died or something.”

As of Tuesday morning, some of the children were still recovering from hypothermia-related injuries at three hospitals.