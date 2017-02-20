GREAT FALLS – The Browning Receiver has asked to shut the Browning government down or liquidate the town’s assets because of the millions of dollars in debt owed.

Last year, Robert Denning, was named Receiver for the Town of Browning. Receiver is another name for someone who manages the town and all assets held by it. He was appointed by the District Court in Lewis and Clark County.

After taking over, Denning found that the town had not balanced their books in about five years, nor had it filed an annual financial report.

Denning was in charge of making monthly status updates on Browning estate. However, he only filed one update that was back in August of 2016.

Because of the lack of bookkeeping, Denning said the current records are not reliable. He cited in his August report a bank balance of $76,029 for the town according to the “Glacier Report”.

Also according to the “Glacier Report”, Denning’s assessment said Browning had over $2 million in debt some of which included hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Blackfeet Tribe for failure to pay water, sewer and garbage services performed under a Memorandum of Agreement and violating the Tribe’s solid waste laws.

He also cited $1.8 million owed to the tribally-owned Two Medicine Company.

In an update to the court, Denning also requested a liquidation order of the town’s assets or “declare the governing body of the Town of Browning has ceased to exist.”

The Glacier Reporter states:

A two-and-a-half-page listing of capital assets compiled by Denning lists the purchase price of items, based on the Town’s 2010 audit, at $9,714,885.

Additionally, in his August status report Denning claimed:

Police services were being provided by the Tribe and BIA.

Fire services were being provided by a volunteer fire department.

Volunteers were staffing the town’s radio station.

So far the District Court has not taken action on any of Denning’s requests.