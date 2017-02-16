TOWNSEND – A former Broadwater County Official was sentenced for stealing more than $34,000 from the federal government.

William Donald Fleiner, the former disaster and emergency services coordinator for Broadwater County, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for embezzling Homeland Security, Forest Service and Department of Interior funds in 2013.

Prosecutors say Fleiner, acting in his official capacity contracted with his own company to perform a communication project and grant writing services.

At the time, Fleiner denied any wrong-doing and blamed the Broadwater County Commission for the financial problems.

In October of last year Fleiner plead guilty.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sam E. Haddon sentenced Fleiner to three years of probation and was ordered to pay $34,000 in restitution.

Broadwater County Commission was not available for comment.