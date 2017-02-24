TOWNSEND – A Townsend woman was charged with four counts of felony Sexual Abuse of Children.

Colleen Jade Nickerson is accused of texting topless photos of herself and two 14-year-old females at the request of another suspect, Nathan Zipperian from June of last year.

The 22-year-old is also accused of bringing both females to Zipperian’s home. Once there prosecutors say Nickerson and Zipperian took one of the 14-year-old to a bedroom.

Nickerson is accused of pushing a dresser in front of the bedroom door and then hiding in a closet while 30-year-old Zipperian pushed the teenager onto a bed and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Nickerson will be arraigned next Friday.

If convicted she faces 4 life sentences in prison.

Zipperian has plead not guilty to rape and sexual abuse of children and is scheduled for trial in August.