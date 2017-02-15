HELENA – The trial for a Helena man accused of raping a 7-year-old child at a local health club has been delayed.

Andrew James Hohn was arrested June 28 and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, kidnapping and tampering with evidence after he was found in a locked bathroom with a young girl at the Capital City Health Club in Helena.

Wednesday in district court, his defense attorney asked Judge Mike Menahan to postpone Hohn’s Mar. 6 trial because DNA evidence in the case has not been processed by the state crime lab.

Last summer, the victim told investigators that Hohn kissed her on the mouth and forced her to have sexual contact with him.

Hohn allegedly told the victim that he’d kill her and her family if she told anyone.

He then allegedly fled the facility and was arrested several hours later at his home.

Police used video surveillance and Hohn’s club membership information to track him down.

A new trial date has been scheduled for June 5.