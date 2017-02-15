HELENA (AP) — A federal judge has pushed back the murder trial of a Montana woman accused of killing a 13-month-old girl and putting her body in dumpster on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Janelle Red Dog’s trial had been scheduled for Feb. 27. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris re-set it for May 22 in Great Falls.

Morris wrote in his order the delay is necessary to give Red Dog’s public defender enough time to prepare.

Red Dog is charged with first- and second-degree murder for the April 2016 death of Kenzley Olson. She has pleaded not guilty and faces a potential sentence of life in prison if she is convicted.

Red Dog had been caring for Kenzley for about two weeks after the girl’s mother dropped her off and failed to return.