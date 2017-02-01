One of Montana’s top tribal leaders told state lawmakers Wednesday that Montanans have always worked together to solve problems facing the state – and urged them to continue that tradition.

“We’ve always had that history, even though we have extreme right and extreme left in our state,” said Vernon Finley, chair of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Indian Reservation. “In the final analysis, common sense usually prevails.

“My plea to you, as state lawmakers, is to remember that, to always keep that in mind – keep in mind what Montana has always really been about.”

Finley delivered the State of the Tribal Nations speech to the Legislature, speaking in the House chamber to state lawmakers and top state leaders, including Gov. Steve Bullock, Attorney General Tim Fox and Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath.

While he acknowledged that Montana has “extremes and opposites,” Finley said he believes Montana has mostly avoided the harsh divisions that have taken hold in the country.

He complimented lawmakers for working on issues that help all Montanans, such as infrastructure funding, job development and making college more affordable.

He singled out Bullock, Fox and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who will become U.S. Interior secretary, for paying special attention to Native American concerns in the state.

Finley said having Zinke as head of the Interior Department, which includes the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, will be beneficial for Montana.

“He understands a lot of what tribal issues are,” he said. “We disagree on an awful lot of issues, but the issues that we agree on, he’ll stand up and work hard with us to attain.”

Finley also praised top state leaders of all political parties for standing up against white supremacists who tried to organize an armed march in Whitefish last month.

“The CSKT Council was very proud to join with them, in denouncing hate groups,” he said, to loud applause. “And we’re glad that they decided not to hold their rally.”