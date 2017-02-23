Two members of Anaconda High School’s boys basketball team have been suspended from the team in the wake of a sexual assault investigation by the Hamilton Police Department, according to Anaconda School District Superintendent Dr. Gerry Nolan.

Nolan confirmed today that Hamilton police are investigating allegations of a sexual assault involving some members of the Anaconda basketball team.

According to Nolan, officials became aware of the allegations last Friday.

The principal and activities director responded immediately with a preliminary investigation that included all of the students and families involved, he said.

Nolan said in an email to MTN: “We contacted them (Hamilton police) Tuesday and have fully cooperated with them in sharing the information such as the written statements and notes taken from witnesses that we obtained as part of our investigation. We continue to cooperate with them.”

Nolan said he would not release further details on this incident stating it is the school district’s policy not to share information about students and school personnel.

Messages left this morning for Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster seeking comment on this investigation have not be returned.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

