Judd Anthony Daniels, Jr., has been charged with more than 20 felonies after leading law enforcement officers on a car chase through Great Falls on Saturday night.

Owen Jade Hawley is facing a felony charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the incident.

The Great Falls Police Department received reports of gunshots fired at 9:17 p.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue South and 7th Street.

Emergency personnel responded and tended to the victim, who had been shot in the leg, and got a description of the vehicle being driven by the suspect. The victim was taken to Benefis Health System for treatment; the injuries are not life-threatening. No other details about the incident have been released.

Officers spotted the car at 9:33 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, triggering the chase. The car led police on a chase along 10th Avenue South, through downtown and then along Central Avenue West.

During the chase, a police officer saw a black handgun thrown out of the passenger side of the car; Hawley, identified as the passenger, has been charged with tampering with evidence as a result.

Speeds during the chase reached more than 60 mph, according to the GFPD, and court documents and witnesses state that the driver – later identified as Daniels,”Drove in a way that created substantial risk of serious bodily injury to drivers and vehicles,” during the chase. In addition, Daniels nearly hit two police cars, according to court documents.

Daniels eventually lost control of the car, and crashed into the guardrail on the north side of the Central Avenue bridge. Hawley was captured immediately, but Daniels ran out on to the partially-frozen Missouri River.

Daniels was eventually arrested at 10:40 p.m. and taken by ambulance to Benefis and treated for exposure.

Two GFPD officers sustained minor injuries when they began chasing after the suspects; the officers fell down the steep ice embankment at the river and have been assigned to light duty as they recover from their injuries.

Daniels is charged with 20 felony counts of criminal endangerment; three felony counts assault on a peace officer; and the following misdemeanors: obstructing a peace officer; theft; driving while license suspended/revoked; operating a vehicle with improper registration; failure to carry proof of liability insurance; fleeing/eluding a peace officer; operating a vehicle with expired registration.

Court documents state that Daniels has misdemeanor convictions for violating a protective order, disorderly conduct, theft, PMFA, obstructing a peace officer and several traffic violations.

Court documents state that Hawley is a registered violent offender, with convictions for felony criminal endangerment and robbery. He also has misdemeanor convictions for partner/family member assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors requested that bond for Daniels be set at $250,000, and $50,000 for Hawley.