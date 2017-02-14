GREAT FALLS – For some Great Falls residents, they spent this Valentine’s Day thousand of miles apart from their loved ones.

Reanna Jenkins and Kat Kalili’s husbands are currently deployed with the 819th REDHORSE Squadron from Malmstrom Air Force Base.

This is Jenkins’ eighth time dealing with a deployment, but for Kalili, it’s the first time having her husband deployed overseas.

“It’s been hard. It is hard to be on your own and to figure out how to navigate everything in life so far apart. I don’t even know how to describe or how to deal with it but you just do every day,” Kalili said.

Jenkins and Kalili both work at Lincoln Elementary School and have been supporting each other throughout this deployment.

“It means the world to have people that have your back when you are up or you are down. And putting things together like this really helps,” Jenkins said.

One of their co-workers at Lincoln suggested they send a picture to their husbands of them making a heart for Valentine’s Day.

But when Jenkins and Kalili did, they did not expect to get a photo back from overseas.

“Kind of took me by surprise. I mean just being so far apart it feels lucky when we can just talk or exchange photos,” Kalili said.

“Its neat to see them together because we work together and like each other. It was neat to see them be able to connect and send the same thing back to us,” Jenkins said.

Both Jenkins and Kalili agreed that this has made this Valentine’s Day even more special since they are so far away from their husbands.