The Great Falls Police Department has released additional information about Saturday evening’s high-speed car chase of two men believed to be connected to a shooting in Great Falls.

The two men arrested Saturday evening were Owen J. Hawley and Judd A. Daniels, both 27 years old and from Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department received reports of gunshots fired at 9:17 p.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue South and 7th Street.

Emergency personnel responded, tended to the victim and got a description of the vehicle being driven by the suspect. The victim was taken to Benefis Health System for treatment; the injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers spotted the car at 9:33 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, triggering the chase. The car led police on a chase along 10th Avenue South, through downtown and then along Central Avenue West.

Stop sticks were attempted at least four times during the chase, but the driver kept rerouting before they were able to be effective.

Speeds during the chase reached more than 60 mph.

The driver lost control of the car, and crashed into the guardrail on the north side of the Central Avenue bridge. Hawley was captured immediately, but Daniels ran out on to the partially-frozen Missouri River.

Daniels was eventually taken into custody at 10:40 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to Benefis and treated for exposure. GFPD says he had gotten into the water several times and was very cold.

Great Falls Fire Rescue’s river-rescue team was on stand-by at the scene.

Two GFPD officers sustained minor injuries when they began chasing after the suspects; the officers fell down the steep ice embankment at the river and have been assigned to light duty as they recover from their injuries.

Hawley is initially facing a charge of tampering with evidence. Daniels is facing a charge of felony assault on a peace officer.

Officers believe Hawley was the passenger of the vehicle, and his charges stem from when he allegedly threw a gun out the window during the chase.

Daniels, is believed to have been the driver, he is charged after his vehicle swerved towards a Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputy during the chase. The deputy had to take “evasive action” in order to avoid being hit by the car.

The shooting and chase happened during the GFPD shift changeover, so all 15 on-duty GFPD officers were deployed to assist, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers.

GFPD is asking anyone who may have been threatened by the vehicle during the chase to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688.

They ask those to leave their name, contact information, and where they were when the car caused danger. GFPD will contact those affect as the investigation continues.

Additional charges against the suspects are possible; MTN News will stay update more information comes in.