NBC – There’s been a dramatic increase in the number of Americans killed in vehicle crashes over the last two years.

Wednesday, the National Safety Council released new data and a new plan to make the roads safe.

The numbers are staggering. Last year, as many as 40,000 people died on U.S. roads and highways.

Up by 6 percent from 2015 and 14 percent from the year before; the biggest two-year jump in more than half a century.

Deborah Hersman President and CEO of the National Safety Council said, “Our complacency is killing us, literally, is killing us.”

A new survey released by the council Wednesday, pointed to several disturbing factors fueling the increase: 64 percent of drivers said they were comfortable speeding; 47 percent admitted to texting while behind the wheel; 13 percent said they drove after using marijuana and 10 percent after drinking alcohol.

Hersman added, “These are big warning signs, we need to pay attention to them, and we need to do more.”

The NSC is calling for major changes in state and federal laws including: banning all cell phone use including “hands-free” by drivers; creating mandatory seat belt laws that extend to every passenger in every vehicle and requiring all drivers under the age of 21 to adhere to a progressive, three-tiered licensing system..

“All of us each one of us has a role to play in this. We know what the problems are. We know what the solutions are. We’ve just got to implement them,” Hersman said.

