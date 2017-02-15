MISSOULA – More scholarships will now be available for prospective Native American University of Montana students thanks to a $1.2 million grant.

The financial help will be available to five pharmacy students per year who are American Indian, Alaskan Native or other underrepresented minorities.

UM currently has around 600 Native American students but they hope to bring that number up in the coming years. Interim President Sheila Stearns says the grant will help more students get into their pharmacy program.

“But think about what a difference that will make to the numbers of students and the communities they will serve, most of them right here in Montana, when they are able to proceed through with health-related majors and careers because of these scholarships,” Stearns said.

The school reports that UM has they largest number of Native American students of any pharmacy program in the country.

