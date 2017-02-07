MONTANA – Under the Big Sky, a new documentary series focuses on the places and the people making our communities stronger and more dynamic across Montana.

In part two of the preview series, KTVH looks at the Folkvord family who turned a small traditional wheat farm into the farm-to-table icon, Wheat Montana.

Building on previous generations success, Dean Folkvord and the Wheat Montana operation are pushing the boundaries of dry-land farming at high elevations.

Utilizing technology and sophisticated growing techniques they have thrived in an other-wise challenging landscape.

“The farm is around fifteen thousand acres now, it’s a conservation farm. We are going to preserve the land in the manner it is and has been used in the past 50 years. We’re located in a High Mountain Valley, some of our fields are located at 5,000 feet above sea level. So it’s some of the highest elevations where wheat is grown in America. The low rainfall coupled with the cool nights and the hot days come together to produce grain that is of exceptionally high quality. But those are also the kind of qualities in grain that make exceptional flour and exceptional bread products. We’re using less fertilizer. We’re able to certify all of our grains as chemical-free now,” Folkvord said.

He added, “The possibilities are really endless not just with technology but because we’re getting smarter and smarter about using the limited amount of moisture that we have and grow more with less.”

Under the Big Sky premieres on KTVH Sunday at 10 p.m.