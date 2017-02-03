MONTANA – We continue to preview Under the Big Sky, a new documentary series focusing on the places and the people making our communities stronger and more dynamic across Montana. Friday’s preview: Headframe Sprits in Butte.

In the midst of a recession John and Courtney McKee searched for their next move. Facing the loss of his job the young couple looked for a way to create a new path that would utilize their skills and allow them to stay in Butte, the community they call home.

Courtney said, “The idea for Headframe Spirits came about after the company that John worked for went bankrupt.

John added, “We were design-build so you would call me up and say we have $52 million, build me a diesel refinery. I’d say you got it. Then the recession hit and no one had $52 million to build a refinery anymore. She said, ‘Ok, what are you going to do with yourself?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to be a kept man. I’ll get the kids to school make lunches and do laundry.’”

“It’s polite to say that I told him that would not happen,” Courtney added.

John challenged that, Courtney reminded him, “…you like hooch and you know how to distill.”

Courtney reflected saying she could see the light bulb go off over John’s head. The soon went to a banker with their business plan.

The reactions were all positive from bank after bank, but no one would give them a loan.

“This had been a year of our lives. We were stunningly broke. It was really hard. It was scary and really stressful. I was not going to let the story end on a lousy note like that. By the time we signed loan paperwork, I was bound and determined to prove to everyone that what we were doing was a great idea,” Courtney said.

