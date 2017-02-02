MONTANA – We continue to preview Under the Big Sky, a new documentary series focusing on the places and the people making our communities stronger and more dynamic across Montana.

In this preview, KTVH looks at Sarah Calhoun who made an uncommon journey to rural Montana. Trying to fill an unmet need for a sturdy pair of workwear, Sarah found herself opening a small shop on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs, far from where she grew up.

“I grew up on a farm in Connecticut, a very rural part of the state. I spent about five years doing seasonal work all around the East coast then got into trail crews and started moving westward, slowly but surely. Worked everywhere from Tennessee to Maine onto Arizona, California, Washington. The whole time just had no pants that fit as far as a pair of outdoor heavy-duty work pants. You end up wearing men’s pants because that was all that was available at the time.

“I decided to move to Montana. I had never been to Montana. But it was the kind of place I was saving and holding up in high esteem; somehow I had this image of it. After about a year in Bozeman, that got to be too big of a town for me. I wanted to move somewhere more rural, authentic Montana area. And I had just read I Van Doig’s book, “This House of Sky”. He wrote this memoir of growing up in White Sulphur Springs and I read it and it sounded like a good place to be so I came to visit one time. Found this old saddle shop for sale and moved up here.

“Man, were there some curious people that came down. Just super interested in who I am and what my story is and what I was doing. Like any small town, if you just pause and observe and understand how the place works then you can all into the lifestyle here. And that’s what I tried to do. It thought it was great. Everyone came to the grand opening and that was in the fall of ’06 and we’re about to celebrate our tenth anniversary.”

Under the Big Sky premieres on KTVH Feb. 12, join us for the complete red ants pants story and more.