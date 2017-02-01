MONTANA – A preview of Under the Big Sky, a new documentary series focuses on the places and the people making our communities stronger and more dynamic across Montana.

In the first preview, KTVH looks at the Folkvord family who turned a small traditional wheat farm into the farm-to-table icon, Wheat Montana.

Dean Folkvord attributes their success to the hard work of those that came before him.

“I think because my dad and mom both grew up on farms, they were committed to being in agriculture their whole life,” Folkvord said.

As they had small tidbits of success they continued to drive each other to do more.

“We started out with a farm of a couple hundred acres and throughout the course of the next 20 to 30 years he continued to add on and continued to save money and take chances.”

“It’s amazing how much he put together in his lifetime. My dad said, ‘Now, do you want to be a partner in a bigger operation around Three Forks?’”

Folkvord added, “Sure.” I was in high school then. So in ’78 we moved to Three Forks to this dry land farm here and started farming.

Under the Big Sky premieres on KTVH Feb. 12