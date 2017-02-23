Good Thursday Evening,

Areas of light snow continue to move through the state. The snow is light and spotty, but could coat roads as temperatures have remained below freezing. FLOOD WARNING for Frenchman Creek in northeast Montana continues, as well as the FLOOD WATCH across the general area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains of southern Montana near Billings. Light, scattered areas of snow will continue across the state tonight and Friday. Temperatures will remain cold with lows tonight in the 0s and 10s, and highs will top out in the 20s to near 30, but 10s in the mountains. Snow accumulation could be a coating up to an inch in the lower elevations, and up to 3″ in the mountains. Saturday will be a partly cloudy and chilly day, with only a few mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s. Sunday, the next storm drops in from Canada with clouds and an increasing chance of snow through western and north central Montana. Areas of light snow (unimpressive again) will move through on Monday into Tuesday. A warmer airmass will move in for the beginning of March on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist