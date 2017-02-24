HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County coroner has identified the second victim in Wednesday night’s head-on fatal crash in Helena’s east end.

Coroner Bryan Backeberg says 25-year-old Helena resident Samuel Tielking was the other victim who was killed on Highway 12.

Backeberg says Tielking died at the scene of the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol says Tielking was heading east when he collided with 46-year-old Chester French who was driving west-bound in the east-bound lane.

French’s dodge pick-up truck rolled after impact and Tielking’s truck burst into flames.

Backeburg says cause of death will released pending the completion of autopsies at the state crime lab in Missoula.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday between Helena and East Helena.

MHPl says speed and alcohol may be factors and continue to investigate the crash.