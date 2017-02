UNITED STATES – People are expected to spend big buck for their sweethearts this Valentine’s Day.

The National Retail Federation expects Valentine’s Day spending to exceed $18.2 billion this year or roughly about $136 per person.

More than $4 billion of that will be spent on jewelry and another $2 billion on flowers.

Cards, clothes and an overall nice evening out on the day make up the rest of the money projected to be spent.