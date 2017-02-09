HELENA – A Helena man made sure veterans across the state are able to get a free cup of coffee with their VA visits.

On Friday several Capital City businesses will accept donations for the Veteran’s Coffee Drive.

Organized by U.S. Army Veteran Dan Koehl, the program is now in its tenth year and provides coffee and snacks to the VA hospital and other veteran’s health administration clinics across the state.

Lack of funding hinders the VA’s ability to always provide coffee to their patients; this program helps fill that void.

Koehl said that the coffee and snacks help veterans feel like someone actually cares.

“A lot of veterans who come into the VA are homeless or they’re not real well off. So a free cup of coffee keeps them from having to buy it somewhere. They get some cookies, it makes them feel better,” Koehl said.

The complete list of donation locations is below:

Both Albertsons locations

Safeway

Vans

Queen City Exxon

Helena Motors

VA Hospital