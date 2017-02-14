HELENA – Veterans and staff at Fort Harrison Medical Center received a Valentine’s Day surprise from some students on Tuesday.

Students from Stevensville High School traveled to Helena to give out valentines and gift baskets to veterans at Fort Harrison.

Over the last 15 years students from the school have made two trips a year to visit the veterans. The other visit happens in December when they come to sing Christmas carols.

Terrie Casey of Veteran Affairs said that the VA loves having the students come visit the hospital and the veterans always enjoy visiting with the students.

Veteran Michael Lawson said that for many of the veterans these visits are the best part of their time at the hospital.

“It’s a big inspiration. It lifts people’s spirits, the veterans’ spirits. Some of these guys here are kind of down as far as their emotions and that. So this is a good thing to see young kids come in and give them a lift,” Lawson said.

As for the students, Freshman Cassie Kopsa said that the group is just happy they have a chance to thank the veterans for their service.